Argon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.21 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $4.21 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 44.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00298842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.00752437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,233.09 or 1.00056518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.30 or 0.00772473 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 53,173,280 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.