Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.07

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.07 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,266,774 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.07. The stock has a market cap of £49.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32). Also, insider Christopher Sangster acquired 210,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,522.15 ($13,747.26). Insiders acquired 900,075 shares of company stock worth $4,500,375 over the last three months.

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

