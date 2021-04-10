Arion Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $138,019.62 and approximately $25.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00297211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.00753395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.95 or 0.99726095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00771353 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,780,156 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

