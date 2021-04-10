Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,739 shares of company stock valued at $23,867,044 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $315.55 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

