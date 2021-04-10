ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $154.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

