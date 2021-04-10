Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.05

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and traded as high as $123.64. Arkema shares last traded at $123.64, with a volume of 1,152 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

