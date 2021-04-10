ARMOR 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.50 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. ARMOR has a market cap of $24.38 million and $4.50 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00293041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.83 or 0.00736428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,191.38 or 0.99649261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00756630 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.