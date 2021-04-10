Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AANNF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of AANNF opened at $7.09 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

