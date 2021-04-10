Arqma 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,028.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $92,132.79 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.96 or 0.03581621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00390976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.68 or 0.01128354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00482102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.23 or 0.00458223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00034900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.22 or 0.00339198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00201759 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,882,678 coins and its circulating supply is 8,838,134 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

