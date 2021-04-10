Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.64 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $953.98 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $28.57 or 0.00047377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.