ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $634.32 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $272.01 and a 1-year high of $653.00. The company has a market capitalization of $266.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $576.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

