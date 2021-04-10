Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.21% of Aspen Aerogels worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

ASPN stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.49 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

