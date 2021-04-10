AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $45.39 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.