Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.26% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $114,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,891 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of AAWW opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.