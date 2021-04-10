Atlas Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $972,944.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $972,944.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00291387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00736004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.61 or 0.99507662 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.00757122 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.