Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Volume Hits $204,491.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $204,491.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00291096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

