Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEXAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of AEXAY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Atos has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

