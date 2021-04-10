AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

T stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

