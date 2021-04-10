Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Audius has a market capitalization of $284.93 million and approximately $33.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00003933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00053411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00620493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00081937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037104 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

