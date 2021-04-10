Auto (AUTO) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Auto has a market cap of $59.48 million and approximately $19.12 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auto has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4,073.89 or 0.06733462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00082153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00618761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

