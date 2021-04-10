Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,775 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.57 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.