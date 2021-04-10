Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $94.13 on Friday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $75,848,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,182,000 after acquiring an additional 447,037 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Autohome by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,910 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autohome by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

