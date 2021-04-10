Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after buying an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after buying an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $189.44. 1,128,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

