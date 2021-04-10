Autonio (NIOX) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $28.61 million and $1.27 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068698 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00298502 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005112 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00751624 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,871.77 or 0.99163669 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019299 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.00714598 BTC.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.
