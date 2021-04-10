Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $31.96 on Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $31.96 or 0.00053394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and approximately $398.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.29 or 0.00341260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,259,121 coins and its circulating supply is 128,093,086 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.