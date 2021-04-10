Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2,257.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.