Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) versus Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Head to Head Contrast

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Fission Uranium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 575.27 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.07 million ($0.01) -53.49

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -14,642.86% -2.00% -1.96% Fission Uranium N/A -1.53% -1.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avalon Advanced Materials and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $0.65, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; and the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario, as well as owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

