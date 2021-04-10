Aventus Market Cap Achieves $4.44 Million (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $152,326.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00053411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00620493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00081937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

Aventus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

