Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 398.86 ($5.21).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Also, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375.

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 404.60 ($5.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 420.40 ($5.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 388.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

