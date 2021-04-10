Axe 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,294.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $955,781.97 and $12,294.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.05 or 0.00748419 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

