Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $110,155.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00619144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.