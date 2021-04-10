Azuki Market Cap Reaches $8.82 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $203,002.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00289516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.00750461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.56 or 0.99891408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.00767180 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,804,629 coins and its circulating supply is 9,731,497 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.