AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

