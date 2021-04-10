B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 9,976 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $121.28 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

