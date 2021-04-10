B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

CCK opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

