Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $365.09 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $365.09 million and $26.42 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $42.62 or 0.00071456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.53 or 0.00616152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,565,573 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

