Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Badger Meter worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $95.36 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

