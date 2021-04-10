Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,379,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,070 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Baker Hughes worth $70,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,253,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.