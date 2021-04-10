Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $50.53

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.53 or 0.00084503 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $350.84 million and $69.98 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00053232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00082144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00612877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.