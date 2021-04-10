Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 2,155 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 971,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,188,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

