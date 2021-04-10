Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

