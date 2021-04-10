Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 46,009 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

