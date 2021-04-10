Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

MXIM opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

