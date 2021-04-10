Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

MKC opened at $88.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.79 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.