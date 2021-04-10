Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

