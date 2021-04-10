Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,712,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $8,400,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $363.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

