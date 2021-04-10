Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $137.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

