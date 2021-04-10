Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $13.38 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 190.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 310,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

