Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $423,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

