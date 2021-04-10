Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $15.09 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $417.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.32. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $337.54 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

